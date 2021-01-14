Mumbai: The grand finale of the ‘Roadies Revolution’ reality show will be aired January 16 on MTV. One of the group leaders, actress Neha Dhupia has said her journey with the current edition of adventure reality show was wholesome. Neha Dhupia said she is glad that they adapted to the new norms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, swiftly.

“If I was to define this edition’s journey in one word, it would be wholesome. Amidst the many hurdles this year, we were quick to adapt to the new norm and marched ahead. We created memories that will be treasured for a lifetime,” Neha said.

“Despite the challenges, game dynamics and the conflicts, we stand united as a squad and continue to do so. This season was a fine blend of adventure and striving to create social change and it has certainly made a difference,” added the actress.

The main host of the show Rannvijay Singh also shared his experiences about the current edition of ‘Roadies’. “Our journey halted mid-way due to the unprecedented pandemic. However, that didn’t stop us from commencing the show digitally. It is incidentally first for us in the history of ‘Roadies’.

“We got back on-ground post the lockdown and there’s been no stopping us since then. Looking back at this year’s journey, there has been immense learning. It started right from what we set out to achieve this season, from the contestants, the people we met and the situation that was surrounding us, and we are going to cherish every bit of it,” Rannvijay stated.