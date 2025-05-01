Bhubaneswar: A Nepali student, identified as Prisha Shah, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar, officials said Thursday. This marks the second such incident involving a Nepali student on campus within three months.

Infocity police have launched an investigation.

Police Commissioner S Devdutt confirmed that authorities are probing the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

“We have informed the Embassy of Nepal in India about the incident and have shifted the body to AIIMS Bhubaneswar,” said the Police Commissioner.

“The parents of the deceased are expected to arrive in Bhubaneswar tomorrow, after which the post-mortem will be conducted”, he added.

Following the incident, the Commissionerate Police have tightened security around KIIT campus.

This latest tragedy follows the February 16 death of Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old Nepali student, whose passing triggered protests and allegations of institutional failure. Lamsal had earlier filed a sexual harassment complaint with the university’s International Relations Office (IRO), but no action was reportedly taken. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) later described the inaction as “gross negligence.”

In the aftermath of Lamsal’s death, over 1,000 Nepali students were temporarily asked to vacate the campus amid unrest. Most have since returned after the university and the Odisha government assured them of safety and support.

Meanwhile, the Orissa High Court has stayed NHRC proceedings against KIIT, citing that the university was not given an opportunity to present its side—a violation of natural justice, according to the court.

Authorities have not released further details pending the outcome of the investigation.

