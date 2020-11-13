Baripada: A junior manager of Nesco was caught red-handed by Vigilance sleuths Friday on charges of demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant in Mayurbhanj district.

Acting on a complaint made by Sisir Kumar Nayak from Janakpur village under Kaptipada police limits in Mayurbhanj district, the Vigilance team arrested the junior manager.

Nayak is a private vehicle owner who had engaged his vehicle in Kaptipada section of Nesco on hire basis.

According to Nayak, Nesco junior manager Aswini Kumar Das Adhikari of Kaptipada section had demanded a bribe of Rs 1,300 for passing a bill of the complainant’s vehicle.

The Vigilance team laid a trap to nab Das Adhikari which led to his arrest. As the junior manager accepted the tainted bribe money in his office chamber, he was immediately caught.

The money was seized from Das Adhikari’s possession. Vigilance sleuths have registered a case in this connection.

PNN