Tulsi is the most sacred plant that we worship because of its connection to Lord Vishnu. Also known as the Tulasi, the plant is believed to be the earthly form of the goddess Tulsi who was a devoted worshipper of Lord Krishna.

It is also worshiped in many homes. Tulsi plant removes all defects and is known to bring peace and calmness in life. Tulsi plant helps in getting the blessings of the Gods and Goddesses. But if the basil plant is not kept in the right place, it also gives inauspicious results. Let us know where to keep this plant.

Due to the lack of space in the homes, some people place the plant on the roof of the house. According to Vastu Shastra, keeping the basil plant on the roof gives inauspicious results.

People with Mercury horoscope, which belongs to wealth, keep Tulsi on the roof, then they start to suffer financial loss. It is believed that people who have a basil plant on the roof of the house often leave it unattended. So, some birds or pigeons make nest in that house which is a bad sign.

Tulsi plant should not be kept in the east direction also. This leads to loss of business, which has a negative impact on the family.

Where should be kept:

Tulsi plant can always be kept from north direction to the northeast angle. Apart from this, you can also keep it in the west direction. Due to this, positive energy is spread in the family.

Never chew basil leaves and eat it, but keep it on the tongue and suck it. Apart from this, by mixing it in curd and eating, many health-related disorders get cured. And energy remains throughout the day.

Worshiping Tulsi plant daily helps to rid the bad feelings going on among the members of the house.

Keeping the basil plant near the kitchen increases the cohesiveness among the members of the house. Family love and harmony increases.