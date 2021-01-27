New Delhi: A day after unprecedented violence in Delhi during the tractor parade, the government said Wednesday it has never stated that the doors for dialogue with farmers are closed. The government stressed that it will inform the farmer unions whenever the decision is taken for fresh talks.

“We have never said that the doors for dialogue are closed. Have you heard? Whenever talks are held, we will let you know,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. He was asked whether doors for talks with farmers are closed now after the violence that erupted Tuesday.

The 11th round of talks was held Friday last. The government asked the farmers to reconsider their proposal of holding the three farm laws on hold for 1-1.5 years. However, the farmers rejected their proposal. No decision has been taken on another round of talks with farmers. Javadekar said whatever decisions with regard to talks with farmers are taken, will be disclosed at the right time. “We have already told you, if there is any change, we will let you know,” informed.

Javadekar was asked whether Tuesday’s violence was discussed in the meeting of the Union Cabinet. Javadekar said the cabinet is different from the security committee. Asked how he felt personally over the violence, he said, “I feel the same way as you are feeling.”

The government’s negotiations with representatives of thousands of protesting farmers hit a roadblock Friday. This happened as the unions squarely rejected the Centre’s proposal to put three farm laws on hold.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also blamed external ‘forces’ for their rigid stand. He said no resolution is possible when the sanctity of agitation is lost.

Farmer leaders, however, are adamant that they would settle for nothing less than a complete repeal of the laws.