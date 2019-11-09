YouTube is getting a major design update. The new changes will be rolled onto the browser based desktop version and the Android and iOS apps of the video sharing platform as well.

With the fresh update, YouTube has gone for a more minimalist look by simplifying its home page. The new design of the homepage features larger thumbnails and longer video titles than before. The updated YouTube design is rolling out to all users beginning Friday.

If the fresh design has been rolled on to your device, you’ll notice a distinct change in looks with larger thumbnails. The company has essentially merged two rows of videos and turned it into one. Besides, video titles have also become longer with extra space on the home page. The platform has added channel icons along with the video title making it easier for users to access them easily.

With extra space for bigger video thumbnails, YouTube has removed some of the content shelves from the home page. Some video genres that will remain on YouTube home page include breaking news and music mixes. YouTube is also adding an ‘add to queue’ shortcut with the new redesign. Users will now be able to add videos to queue directly from the thumbnail on desktop. Videos saved in queue will not be saved if the browser is closed.

The browser based desktop version of YouTube is getting another feature which was first rolled out to its mobile apps. Desktop users should now be able to ‘Don’t recommend channel’ feature. This feature is available on suggested videos and users can access it by selecting the three dotted menu option. The company also said it will introduce topics selection for desktop and tablets soon.

YouTube’s latest redesign obviously gives more emphasis to creators with better visibility for videos. That said, it also loses out on the availability of videos on the home page. In fact, users who have seen the change are already unhappy about it.