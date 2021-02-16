New Delhi: The daily new infections fell below 10,000 for the fourth time this month taking India’s tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,09,25,710. Fresh fatalities on the other hand remained below 100 for the 10th time this month, according to Union Health Ministry data updated Tuesday. However, the Health Ministry asked the people not to become complacent due to the decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

A total of 9,121 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll increased to 1,55,813 with 81 new fatalities, the Health Ministry data updated at 8.00am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,33, 025. It translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,36,872 active coronavirus infections in India which comprise 1.25 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 20,73,32,298 samples were tested till February 15. A total of 6,15,664 samples were tested Monday.

The 81 new fatalities include 23 from Maharashtra, 13 from Kerala and 10 from Punjab. Maharashtra tops the toll list with 51,552 deaths. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (12,425), Karnataka (12,267), Delhi (10,893), and West Bengal (10,233).

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.