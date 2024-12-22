Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is going to introduce a new system in the Jagannath temple, Puri to provide devotees better facilities to have ‘darshan’ of the deities, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said Sunday.

Speaking to media persons in Bhubaneswar, Harichandan said the government is taking steps to introduce the new system for public ‘darshan’ in the Jagannath temple from January 1.

“Required arrangements are being made. The necessary work will be completed by December 27 or 28. For two days, December 30 and 31, the new system will be introduced on an experimental basis,” he said, adding that from January 1, the new darshan arrangements will be fully implemented.

Special arrangements are also being made for women, children, differently abled persons, and senior individuals visiting the temple, as part of the move, the minister said.

As per the new arrangements, the devotees will enter the Jagannath temple through the existing gate (Satapahacha) while exit will be made through two different gates (Ghanti and Garada).

Harichandan said he and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee visited the temple Saturday and reviewed the work being carried out for the introduction of the new facility in the temple.

