New Delhi: The Railways has issued new protocols for passengers for travel from May 12. It has said no linen will be provided to them. Only packaged food and hand-sanitisers will be available on trains. Passengers are required to reach stations at least 90 minutes before departure. Railways also said all passengers must wear face masks during the journey.

Limited services resume

The Railways, announced Monday that it will resume a limited number of passenger services after an almost a 50-day hiatus. It said 15 trains will run from Tuesday. All trains will be air-conditioned and will run on full-capacity on the Rajdhani route from Delhi. The trains will cover all major cities in India. The fares will be equivalent to Rajdhani fares.

There will be train to Bhubaneswar from the national capital also.

Passenger restrictions

Passengers with confirmed e-tickets will be allowed to enter the stations. Since the trains will be running amidst the lockdown, strict social distancing measures will also be implemented.

Passengers can book these trains up to seven days in advance. Online cancellation shall be permitted up to 24 hours before scheduled departure of train. Cancellation charge shall be 50 per cent of fare.

It should also be stated here that thermal screening of passengers will be done before they enter stations. If anything is found wrong, the passenger will not be allowed to board the train.

Relief for many

The introduction of the 15 trains amid the lockdown will certainly be a huge relief for many. There are many students who are now stuck in the national capital. They can return to their respective cities by availing of these trains. Other than students, many professionals will also breathe easy as the country tries to return to normalcy amid the crisis.

