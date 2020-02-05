Cuttack: In order to bring transparency in the recruitment process, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Wednesday launched a web portal and Comprehensive Selection Management System (CSMS).

OPSC chairman Brigadier Laxmi Charan Patnaik inaugurated the content-rich web portal and the CSMS in the presence of other senior officials at the office of the commission here.

“With the introduction of CSMS, the recruitment process would be made faster. The candidates would not be forced to wait for months for completion of the recruitment process. The CSMS has been introduced as per the 5T initiative of the state government,” Patnaik said.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has assisted the OPSC in developing the new web portal and the CSMS. The new system will enable OPSC to complete the recruitment process in a short span of time, Patnaik added.

According to Patnaik, officials of the OPSC can now communicate with the state government online for exchange of information and clarifications. “Earlier, the OPSC officials were communicating with the state government through letters. That is why there was delay in getting information and clarifications from the government. Consequently, the recruitment process was continuing for more than nine months. The CSMS would address all these issues,” Patnaik said.

The OPSC chairman claimed that the new web portal and the CSMS will immensely benefit the job aspirants. “Earlier, the candidates were providing details regarding their qualifications and other information time and gain while applying for different competitive examinations under the OPSC. Now, they will register themselves by providing all information for once. The OPSC will issue Public Services Permanent Numbers to the candidates. They will submit their permanent numbers while applying for different competitive exams,” Patnaik elaborated.

The OPSC chairman further claimed that the candidates can see their answer-sheets through the new web portal. Besides, the new portal has been equipped to accept grievances from candidates and display question banks online.

“The CSMS will help the OPSC to complete the recruitment process within three months of the publication of notice. We are planning to launch a mobile app for the job aspirants,” Patnaik added.