Puri: If you are planning to visit Jagannath temple in Puri, you should be well aware of the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). The new SOP will come into force from Monday.

The new SOP says the visitors who are coming outside Puri will have to carry RT-PCR negative reports with them to enter the temple premises. Most importantly, such negative reports should not be older than 96 hours.

For those who have already received the two shots vaccine, they don’t need to produce RT-PCR reports. They have to produce the vaccination certificate only.

However, these norms are not applicable for the local residents.

Before entering into the shrine, devotees must sanitise their hands. While inside the premises, they should always maintain social distancing and wear masks properly.

If anyone is found violating the norms, they will be fined, the order stated.

Similarly, lighting of lamps inside the temple is prohibited. And those who wish to have Mahaparasad they can have inside Ananda Bazaar and at designated places only.

Notably, a massive sanitisation drive by Fire Services department personnel and Puri Municipality staff was carried out inside the temple premises recently. The temple complex, barricades, mobile and shoe stands were sanitised.

Puri district Sunday reported 143 fresh cases of COVID-19 Sunday, pushing the dastrict’s tally to 15,528.

