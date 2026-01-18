Indore: Virat Kohli’s 108-ball 124 went in vain as New Zealand completed a 2-1 series victory against India with a 41-run win in the third and final ODI Sunday.

After conceding 337 for eight to New Zealand, India slumped to 71 for four and could never really recover despite Kohli’s record-extending 54th ODI ton, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s 53 and Harshit Rana’s strokeful 52.

India were bowled out for 296 in 46 overs.

Zak Foulkes (3/77) and Kristian Clarke (3/54) took six wickets between them while rookie spinner Jayden Lennox returned 2/42 from his 10 overs.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell (137) and Glenn Phillips (106) hit tons to power New Zealand to a challenging 337 for eight in 50 overs.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 337 for 8 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 137, Glenn Phillips 106; Arshdeep Singh 3/63, Harshit Rana 3/84).

India: 296 all out in 46 overs (Virat Kohli 124, Nitish Kumar Reddy 53, Harshit Rana 52; Zak Foulkes 3/77, Kristian Clarke 3/54, Jayden Lennox 2/42).