Auckland: Sophie Devine will step down as T20 captain after the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in October to balance her workload. However, she will remain at the helm of the ODI side, New Zealand Cricket Board said Friday.

The 34-year-old has led the New Zealand women in 56 T20s including 25 wins, 28 losses, 1 tied, first captained the side in a few games across 2014-15 before assuming the permanent role in both formats from Amy Satterthwaite in 2020.

“I’m very proud to have had the privilege to captain the WHITE FERNS in both formats. With captaincy comes an additional workload that, while I’ve enjoyed taking on, can also be challenging at times.

“Stepping away from the T20 captaincy will take a bit off my plate so I can focus more of my energy on my playing role and nurturing the future leaders,”Devine was quoted by NZC.

A decision on who will succeed Devine as T20 captain will be made in due course, NZC said.

Devine is currently undertaking a period of rest to rehabilitate a foot injury. She will continue to lead the side in ODI cricket and reiterated her desire to continue playing both formats for New Zealand.

“I’m not ready to give up ODI captaincy just yet. But I won’t be around forever, so I think stepping away from captaining one format at a time gives the next leaders time to find their feet,” she added.

Head coach Ben Sawyer said he was fully supportive of Devine’s decision.”Soph is the epitome of a fearless leader and we’re really grateful for the leadership she brings to this group on and off the field.”

“She’s one of the most experienced WHITE FERNS ever and her leadership and knowledge of the game has been so valuable as we have introduced several young players into the team over the past two years. I know the decision wasn’t easy for Soph, but I fully support it and know that she’s still going to be a prominent leader in the group,” he said.

NZC CEO Scott Weenink was pleased Devine would continue to play a role in the team. “We’re grateful to have a player of Sophie’s calibre in the WHITE FERNS and I’m delighted that she is still committed to captaining the ODI team.”

New Zealand’s 15-player squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be announced on September 10.

The squad departs on September 16 to play three T20Is against Australia in Mackay and Brisbane in preparation for the World Cup.

Following the World Cup, the New Zealand women next T20 series will be in March at home against Sri Lanka.