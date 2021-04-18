Bhubaneswar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state government to inspect and examine the allegations of illegal sand mining in Nuapatna area of Cuttack district.

The order from the tribunal came after petitioner Srikanta Kumar Pakal and others alleged excessive sand mining and flouting of several mining norms while conducting sand mining on the beds of Mahanadi river in the area.

The petition had alleged that the miners in the area were indulged in excessive mining in Nuapatna Mouza in Tangi-Choudwar tehsil of Cuttack district. Use of excavators were also alleged which is barred in sand mining activities.

The NGT in its latest order on the issue has directed to form of a special panel which will visit the site and examine the issue. “We direct that an inspection be carried out by a Joint Committee. The committee shall examine the site and submit its report stating therein specifically as to whether excess sand has been excavated beyond the license granted and whether heavy machines have been used for excavation of sand which is contrary to the rules,” the written order of NGT said.

It also said that the committee should also enumerate any violation of the Environmental Clearance certificate or Consent to Operate. “We further direct that if the committee finds that there has been violation of the rules and regulations, the committee shall assess the damage caused to the environment and the compensation/royalty which the Respondent No 9 (miner) may be liable to pay,” the order added.

The committee will comprise of a senior scientist from Integrated Regional Office of the Environment Ministry, a senior scientist from the Regional office of the Central Pollution Control Board, Cuttack Collector, Senior scientist/official from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and Cuttack District Mining Officer.

The aggrieved villagers and petitioners had alleged that sand mining operation was in violation of the approved mining plan, environmental clearance conditions and other norms and orders of the Supreme Court and NGT in the matter of sand mining and demanded action against the erring persons.

The petition had said that the actions of the miner are hampering the ecology of the Mahanadi and accused the local officials of not acting against the culprits.

