Hinjilicut: The National Human Rights Commission directed Ganjam SP to file an action taken report (ATR) on the rape of a 10-year old by a 65-year old man on the pretext of providing her potatoes last year under this police limits in Ganjam district, a report said. The NHRC in its January 6 order asked the SP to file the ATR within four weeks.

The incident occurred under Hinjili police limits where a 65-year old man raped a 10-year old. Some influential persons and political representatives tried to cover up the incident.

The survivor’s mother fearing public shame and harm from influential persons refrained from lodging a complaint in the police station.

The incident sparked shockwaves in the area following which the girl’s mother finally mustered courage and lodged a complaint in the police station four days after the incident. Hinjili police registered a case 325 /19 and arrested the accused.

An RTI activist Jayant Kumar Dash of Puri took up the matter and filed a petition before the NHRC following publication of a report in premier Odia daily ‘Dharitri’ November 21. The NHRC hearing on the petition directed Ganjam SP to file an ATR on the matter within four weeks.

When contacted, Dash said the victim’s family should receive a minimum compensation of Rs 4 lakh and maximum of Rs 7 lakh as compensation under the Odisha Victim Compensation Scheme-2018.

The police should inform the district legal aid cell about the incident to expedite the availability of the compensation as the former’s family is very poor.

Hinjili IIC Abhimanyu Dash said police will write to the district legal aid cell for compensation when it will file the case charge-sheet in the court.