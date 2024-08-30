Keonjhar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the state Chief Secretary directing him to submit a detailed report regarding the steps being taken by the government to reduce deaths due to snakebite in the state. The NHRC has also sought Action Taken Reports (ATRs) from the District Magistrate, Subarnapur and District Magistrate, Keonjhar, to ensure needful action on the incidents mentioned in the petition. Considering the petition filed by advocate and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed the order August 28, this year. The petitioner has quoted various incidents of snakebite reported in hospitals, police stations, schools, Anganwadi and residential homes in Odisha, and failure of the state government to ensure safety and security at public places including the government offices. The petition quoted the incident of snakebite reported in a subdivisional hospital in Anandapur in Keonjhar district.

A person identified as Baju Champiya (23) was sleeping on the verandah of the hospital due to the non-availability of a bed as his mother was under treatment for diarrhoea and was bitten by the snake in the hospital itself. The plea has quoted another incident of snakebite wherein a four-month-old girl was sleeping with her mother in Ghatuan village under Anandapur Police Station limits of Keonjhar district, when she suddenly started crying and was found bitten by a snake. However, upon reaching the hospital she was declared dead by the doctor. The petition contended another incident that took place at Birmaharajpur police station in Subarnapur district June 24 when Goura Kumbhar, a snake rescuer, died due to a snakebite while the police personnel were busy in watching the snake play by Kumbhar inside the police station. Raising several unattended issues about snakebites, Tripathy contended that due to the failure and negligence of the government to save life of the people due to snake bites, more than 7,000 people died in the last eight years in the state.

Considering the gravity of the issue, the NHRC has asked the Chief Secretary to report on certain points. The relevant points are that opinions from the experts have been obtained to minimise the incidents of snakebites, awareness programmes and availability of the requisite quantity of anti-venom serum is ensured in the PHCs and CHCs. The NHRC also sought to know the monetary relief being provided in a time-bound manner to the victims’ next of kin of the deceased persons of snakebite and details of the trained persons, along with their contact numbers. Snake catchers have been deployed in the localities to capture the poisonous reptiles and keep them away from human habitations. The NHRC sought the replies from all the authorities within eight weeks. Earlier on, the basis of his petition that was reflected in the National Action Plan for snakebite deaths, said Tripathy