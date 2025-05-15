Kendrapara: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action-taken report (ATR) from the Chief Secretaries of Odisha and Jharkhand regarding issues of displacement, tribal land alienation, deforestation, and the overall impact on tribal populations caused by prolonged inaction and negligence by state authorities.

While hearing a plea filed by human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the commission Tuesday directed the authorities to submit the ATR within 15 days. In his petition, Tripathy highlighted the severe and long-standing impact of tribal land alienation in both states, affecting more than one lakh tribal individuals.

He brought attention to systemic exploitation through manipulation of land records, widespread deforestation, and mass displacement resulting from development projects.

These factors, he argued, have deprived tribal communities of their primary livelihoods, cultural identity, and legal land rights.

Tripathy urged the commission to intervene by investigating the root causes of land alienation, enforcing protective policies, and ensuring meaningful rehabilitation for the affected communities.

In its observations, the NHRC stated, “The commission is of the considered view that the allegations levelled in the complaint constitute serious violations of the human rights of the victims.”

The petitioner also called upon the NHRC to conduct a comprehensive survey and research, and to provide recommendations to the government on the critical issues faced by internally displaced persons due to internal conflicts, wildlife sanctuaries, and protected areas.

Furthermore, Tripathy urged the commission to advocate for the enactment of a national law addressing displacement and tribal land alienation, covering all categories of displacements, and ensuring the implementation of tribal welfare policies across India.

PNN