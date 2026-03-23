Bhubaneswar: Special monitor for Human Rights Advocacy (Human Rights Education and Gender Equality) at National Human Rights Commission, Kanhaiya Tripathi, visited ICAR-Central Institute for Women in Agriculture (ICAR-CIWA) recently to review the institute’s efforts in women empowerment and integration of human rights perspectives in agricultural development.

Welcoming the delegation, ICAR-CIWA Director Mridula Devi highlighted the institute’s significant contributions to gender-responsive research and its initiatives aimed at strengthening the role of women in agri-food systems.

During his interaction with scientists and staff, Tripathi commended ICAR-CIWA’s pioneering work in enhancing livelihood opportunities for women and mainstreaming gender concerns in agricultural research and extension.

He encouraged collaborative research and recommended publishing high-impact studies integrating human rights dimensions with women’s empowerment in agriculture.

He also stressed the importance of showcasing the institute’s achievements on global platforms for wider recognition and replication.