Bangalore: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an Indian doctor. The Indian doctor is brother of 2007 Glasgow bomber Kafeel Ahmed. The Indian doctor was deported from Saudi Arabia. He was in custody there for his alleged involvement in recruiting people in India for Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The accused, Dr Sabeel Ahmed, worked at a hospital in Saudi kingdom. His elder brother Sabeel was involved in the 2007 suicide attack at Glasgow airport in Scotland in the UK. His mission had failed and he died August 2 after the bombs went off.

Sabeel, 38, was in London at that time. He was arrested by the (NIA) upon his arrival in New Delhi from Saudi Arabia. Sabeel had moved to Saudi Arabia in 2010 and worked at King Fahad hospital. He was deported after being detained for his alleged involvement in recruiting people for the LeT. A case was registered in connection with the case in Bangalore in 2012 against 25 people. A non-bailable warrant and a look-out notice was issued against him.

The case was initially lodged by the Bangalore police that had claimed that there was a plot to attack columnist Prathap Simha. He is now a BJP Lok Sabha member from Mysore. So far, 17 people have been arrested in the case out of who 14 have been released after serving their sentences.

The NIA established Sabeel’s identity in the case after the deportation and arrest of a Hyderabad resident from Saudi Arabia in 2015. Earlier, he was identified as ‘Motu doctor’ in an initial charge-sheet filed by the NIA in 2015 in this case.

The NIA alleged that Sabeel was introduced to LeT recruitment plot by his brother-in-law Imran Ahmed. The latter was arrested in 2013 for travelling with a fake passport.