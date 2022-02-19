New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Saturday conducted raids in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Rajasthan in connection with a terror case.

Searches were carried out simultaneously in districts Sopore, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Budgam, Ganderbal of Jammu & Kashmir and Jodhpur district of Rajasthan to gather evidence against the suspects, an NIA official said.

“The case relates to planning and conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities, including New Delhi, by cadres of prescribed terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF). We have arrested 28 persons in the case so far,” he added.

During the raids, various incriminating documents, digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices have been seized.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

IANS