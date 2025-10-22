A heart-stopping Diwali moment has gone viral online — and this time, it’s not about fireworks lighting up the sky but a man’s lightning-fast reflexes saving a young boy from what could have been a painful mishap.

In the viral video, a group of people is seen celebrating Diwali on a terrace, bursting firecrackers and flying kites. As one of the firecrackers is set alight, everyone quickly runs for cover — except for one boy, too absorbed in managing his kite string to notice the danger brewing right next to him.

Moments before the cracker explodes, a man nearby notices the looming disaster. In a split second, he rushes forward and kicks the boy away from the spot — just as the firecracker bursts violently, narrowly missing him.

Here’s the video:

Nice kick uncle😭💀 pic.twitter.com/IxeLEqi08M — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 21, 2025

The dramatic rescue, captured on camera, left viewers both shocked and amused. The video’s title, “Nice kick uncle,” perfectly sums up the internet’s reaction. One user commented, “Best kick of the century!” while another joked, “The literal meaning of saving someone’s ass.”

The clip, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, has sparked a mix of laughter and praise. Many hailed the uncle as a real-life hero with “perfect aim and timing,” while others admitted they rewatched the video multiple times, half in disbelief and half in admiration.

PNN