Los Angeles: Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra is over the moon with her husband Nick Jonas’s work in the Broadway musical The Last Five Years.

The actor and singer, who is starring in the musical revival, opposite Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, was supported on his big day by his wife, Priyanka Chopra, reports People magazine.

Photographers snapped the two as they posed together on the red carpet at Hudson Theatre, where ‘The Last Five Years’ is in performances through June 22. Both were dressed in complimentary black suits.

According to the source, the actress wore a sleeveless halter top with a menswear-inspired tuxedo lapel and a knee-length pencil skirt. The Citadel actress, 42, accessorised the ensemble with diamond earrings, matching bracelets and silver pumps. Jonas, 32, wore a pinstripe suit. He paired the duds with a classic white T-shirt and black shoes.

This isn’t the first time Priyanka, who shares 3-year-old daughter Malti with Jonas, has seen her husband in ‘The Last Five Years. ’ In March, the actress attended a preview performance of the beloved Jason Robert Brown musical, gushing about it on her Instagram page.

“I still cannot get over what I saw last night”, she said, sharing a series of photos from her visit to the production. “This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they’re both so talented”.

The Last Five Years tells the story of a relationship that’s ending between a rising novelist named Jamie (Jonas) and a struggling actress named Cathy (Warren), but from two different timelines.

Jamie’s view is depicted in chronological order from when he and Cathy first started dating, while hers is told in reverse, beginning at the end of their marriage. Musical theater audiences have loved the musical since it first premiered Off-Broadway in 2002 with Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott. The popularity of that cast recording made songs like ‘Nobody Needs to Know’, ‘Still Hurting’, ‘If I Didn’t Believe in You’ and ‘The Next Ten Minutes’ into show tune staples.

