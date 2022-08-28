Balasore: A Nigerian national and his wife have been arrested from New Delhi by the Odisha Police for allegedly duping a man in the eastern state after befriending him on social media, officials said.

Emmanuel Namani (35) and Suchim Tikhir (32) were apprehended by the cyber wing of Balasore Police on Saturday, they said.

The duo is part of a gang, another member of which – Samson Emeke Alika (39) from Nigeria – was held from the national capital on August 6, the officials said.

Alika was arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 30 lakh from the man in Odisha’s Balasore district through a honey trap.

Based on the information provided by him, two more people were apprehended from New Delhi, a senior police officer said.

The cyber police station in Balasore had started investigation into the case in January, he said.

Speaking on the couple’s modus operandi, the officer said Namani used the name and photo of a woman reportedly from the UK on social media, and befriended the unsuspecting man.

They would then allegedly extort money from him.

The couple has defrauded more people in similar manner, police said.

Police seized Rs 6 lakh in cash, two laptops, passports, and gold chains from the possession of the duo, who were brought to Balasore on transit remand, the officer said.

PTI