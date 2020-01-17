New Delhi: “I am sure they will be hanged on January 22,” the 2012 gangrape and murder victim Nirbhaya’s father Badrinath stated here Friday while reacting to the news of President Ram Nath Kovind rejecting the mercy plea of Mukesh Singh, one of those convicted for the heinous crime .

Badrinath said that there was a 99 per cent possibility that the execution would take place January 22 itself.

“He (Singh) was given many chances to use his right of follow up on his mercy petition pending with the President but his advocate did nothing about it. Even the Patiala House court gave them 20 days time to find out,” Badrinath stated.

The convict had asked that he be given 14 days time between the rejection of his mercy plea and the scheduled date for execution. “He has already exhausted that fourteen days time,” Badrinath said.

“Why did he file the curative petition two days ago, what was his lawyer doing all this while when the jail authorities and Patiala House court had given him time? We are happy that the mercy petition has been rejected. I congratulate the President for his decision. It will instill fear in criminals who commit such ghastly crimes. We are confident that the hanging of criminals will take place on January 22 itself,” asserted Badrinath.

Agencies