Rourkela: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has crossed a major research milestone with 101 patents granted so far, reflecting a sharp rise in innovation output and intellectual property creation.

The institute has fi led 230 patents to date, including 218 national and 12 international applications.

Of these, 97 national and four international patents have been granted.

In 2025 alone, NIT Rourkela achieved 23 patent grants, with the impact of a record 91 filings that year expected to be reflected further in the coming years.

The granted patents span diverse areas such as AI-based vehicular communication, autonomous drones, industrial waste treatment, health-monitoring IoT devices, sustainable food packaging and advanced materials derived from waste resources.