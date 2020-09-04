New Delhi: The NITI Aayog has appreciated Odisha’s decentralised model of production and distribution of food under Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) through women self-help groups (SHGs).

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant has stated that decentralised model of SNP production and distribution through greater engagement with SHGs in Odisha and Kerala has brought in greater transparency and efficiency through elimination of middlemen. It has empowered women SHGs and given a new source of income to them, he added.

Kant has requested other states to adopt these models in order to achieve significant progress towards ensuring health and nutrition of women and children.

It is to mention here that Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti department of Odisha government has engaged women SHGs in preparation and packaging of take home ration (THR) under Supplementary Nutrition Programme with fixed day approach.

Under THR, Chhatua (sattu) is mixed on 23 of every month and is being distributed to beneficiaries on first day of the month. The whole process and supply chain management is being centrally monitored by ‘Mo Chhatua’ app and website.