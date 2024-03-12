Bhubaneswar: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned Rs 374.17 crore for National Highway (NH) projects in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

In a post on X post, Gadkari said an allocation of Rs 374.17 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a 3.5 km long 6-lane flyover at Ainthapali junction and a two-lane road over bridge (Limited Height Subway) on NH-53 (formerly NH-6) in Sambalpur district.

He said that the proposed six-lane flyover aims to alleviate heavy traffic congestion at Ainthapali Chowk. Additionally, the project incorporates the construction of a two-lane ROB, previously excluded from the Teleibani-Sambalpur four-lanning project on NH-53, the Union minister said.

A significant portion of NH-53, approximately 12 km, runs through Sambalpur city. However, the commuters witness traffic congestion in Ainthapali on the NH-53 as the Sambalpur-Rourkela Biju Expressway and another road, which leads to the airstrip at Jamadarpali, meet the highway at two separate crossroads in Ainthapali.

PTI