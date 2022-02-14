Bhubaneswar: The double dose Covid vaccination certificate is no longer required to enter the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri from February 21, officials said.

This decision was taken at a meeting of Chatisa Nijog of the temple in Puri on Monday.

Keeping in mind the improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the state and double doses vaccination of the majority of population, this decision was taken, said chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Krishan Kumar.

However, he advised all devotees, who want to visit the temple, to be vaccinated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Other Covid-19 restrictions like use of sanitiser and masks will remain mandatory for the devotees. The temple will continue to remain closed on Sunday for devotees for sanitisation of the premises, he said.

Speaking about the scheduled visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the temple, Kumar said that the temple will remain closed for the public during the President’s visit to the temple on February 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Apart from Jagannath darshan, the President will inaugurate the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Srimad Bhakti Sidhant Saraswati Goswami Prabhupada, the founder of Goudiya Mission on February 20.

Later, he will also visit Sri Chaitanya Gaudiya Mutt before returning to Delhi.