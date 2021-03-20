Bhubaneswar: Putting all speculations on imposition of lockdown and night curfew to an end, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena Saturday clarified that no such decision has so far been taken.

At the same time, he made it clear that COVID-19 cases are rising in Odisha.

“The virus has made a comeback. We have been watchful on people coming from high-risk states. While the thermal screening of the air passengers is being carried out at airports, the sarpanches have been directed to share details of persons immediately after their arrival from other states,” Jena informed.

“In order to contain the spread of the virus, restrictions on Dola and Holi celebration have already been imposed. The district Collectors and SPs have been asked to see to it that the restrictions are followed in letter and spirit,” he added while emphasising that COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced strictly in the state in the days to come.

It may be mentioned here that with COVID-19 cases rising again and causing panic among people, rumours had been doing rounds across the state suggesting lockdown or night curfew may soon be imposed again.

PNN