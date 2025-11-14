New Delhi: “No ethics or sense of responsibility… just an avenue of personal gain,” read the latest post on megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s official blog.

The megastar shared the cryptic post Friday but didn’t name anyone in particular.

“No ethics .. no sense of responsibility .. just an avenue of personal gain, without any consideration of the moment … Disturbing and disgusting,” the 83-year-old actor wrote.

In a separate post on X, he said, “No ethics… koi bhi achar- niti nahi.”

T 5564 – no ethics .. कोई भी अचार-नीति नहीं — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2025



Bachchan’s post comes amid the relentless media coverage of his Sholay co-star Dharmendra’s health struggles.

Dharmendra, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital for tests last week, was discharged Wednesday and moved home for continued treatment.

Over the past few days, media crews had camped outside both the hospital and the Deol residence, prompting pleas of privacy from the family.

Thursday, Dharmendra’s son, actor Sunny Deol, sharply reprimanded photographers gathered outside his Juhu home.

His outburst followed the circulation of a leaked video purportedly showing the Deol family grieving at the bedside of an ailing Dharmendra.

Tuesday, rumours swirled that the 89-year-old actor had died, leading to condolences from many people. At the time, daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini had condemned “irresponsible” media behaviour and clarified that the actor was stable and responding to treatment.

The constant media coverage of the Deol family has also been criticised by filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Ranvir Shorey and many others.

PTI