New Delhi: Farmers’ organisations from Punjab boycotted Wednesday a meeting called by the Union Agriculture Ministry to resolve their concerns over new farm laws. The farmers’ organisations accused the government of playing double standards with no minister present to hear them out.

Representatives from 29 farmers’ organisations, including Joginder Singh-led Bharati Kissan Union, were miffed at the absence of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The meeting was convened at the Krishi Bhavan amid police security to avoid any protest. After the meeting, agitated farmers’ representatives were seen shouting slogans and tearing copies of new farm laws outside Krishi Bhavan.

More than 30 representatives had come in a bus. They were mostly senior citizens but had not even worn face masks despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No proper discussion took place. Neither Union agriculture minister nor junior ministers were present to hear our concerns. We asked why the minister is not meeting us, why the government is playing double standards by calling us here and ministers holding virtual meetings in Punjab. There was no proper response,” Darshan Pal, member of the coordination committee of the 29 farmers’ organisations said.

Since there was no response from Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agrawal, who was chairing the meeting, farmers’ organisations decided to boycott the meeting, he informed.

“BJP leaders are holding virtual meetings in Punjab and talk against us. We are called to Delhi and no minister wants to listen to us,” Pal, who also heads the Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab, added.

Harjinder Singh from Ajad Kisan Sangathana said, “The agriculture secretary had invited us to take our feedback on the new farm laws. We thought the agriculture minister would be there, but only the secretary was present. The secretary tried to explain that the new laws are good and will yield good results in future. We knew the secretary had no authority and there is no point discussing it with him. We decided to boycott.”

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana and other states are protesting against new farm laws. They feel these laws will lead to procurement in the hands of corporates and the end of MSP.

Meanwhile, central ministers are reaching out farmers, scientists and agri professionals in Congress-ruled Punjab to clear misgivings about new farm laws.