Bhubaneswar: Twin city Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi Thursday clarified that the relatives of passengers who are coming to the airport and railway station in the Capital city to receive their near and dear ones do not require any pass even during the 7pm to 7am curfew.

The Police Commissioner, however, urged the relatives of the passengers to avoid crowding in vehicles while returning home from city railway station and airport.

“Those coming to pick up passengers in incoming flights and trains do not require any passes for reaching airport/railway station even after 7pm. However, minimum number of persons should come in the cars to avoid crowding, particularly during return journey,” tweeted Sarangi.

According to sources, four flights will bring back stranded Odia people from UAE, Malaysia and USA within the next couple of days. Meanwhile, as many as 112 stranded Odias arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here Thursday evening.

Similarly, hundreds of Odia people are returning home from across the country through special trains every day.

The persons with some sort of Covid-19 symptoms are being shifted to government quarantine centers while the rest along with their family members are being told to follow home quarantine norms strictly, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who have been engaged for the verification of passengers’ documents were provided with PPE kits to avoid getting infected with the deadly virus.