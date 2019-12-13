Bhubaneswar: A Muslim delegation Friday said that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has assured them that the state government will not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Muslim delegation from Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur districts on Friday met the Chief Minister after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, now a law, in Parliament.

They said Patnaik has assured them that his government would not support the NRC and allayed apprehensions over the safety of their community after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“The Chief Minister told us not to panic about the enactment of CAA. He also assured that NRC would not be implemented in the state. There is a fear especially among the members of the Muslim community. However, the Chief Minister assured us that we don’t need to worry,” informed Mohammad Abdul Bari, President, Chauda Mahala Muslim Jamat, Bhadrak.

A delegation member said that the Chief Minister assured that his party has opposed the NRC in Parliament and he is not going to implement it in the state.

