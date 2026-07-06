Bhubaneswar: Former Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena said his resignation from service was purely due to personal reasons and not the result of any external pressure.

Speaking after stepping down from his post, Meena expressed gratitude to the people of Odisha, describing them as “very kind and welcoming.” He also sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath, saying he hoped the deity’s grace would always remain with him.

Clarifying the reasons behind his resignation, Meena said there was no pressure from any quarter and that his decision was based solely on personal considerations.

He added that serving the people of Odisha had been a privilege and thanked them for giving him the opportunity to work for their welfare during his tenure.