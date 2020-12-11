Bhubaneswar: Vehicular movement from Chandikhole in Jajpur district to Cuttack district will be diverted at Birupa Bridge (LHS) for three days from Saturday with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) planning to start load-testing work on National Highway-16.

The twin city Commissionerate Police issued an official notification in this regard informing the commuters to be careful while driving on this route.

The notification reads, “In order to facilitate the load testing work for benefit of the commuters, there is need for diversion of the vehicles for smooth flow of traffic at Birupa LHS bridge on the NH-16 and the approach roads for safety and security of commuters as per the feasibility report submitted by the ACP Traffic, Cuttack vide the letter dated December 2, 2020.”

Following the order from December 12 to 14 no vehicle will ply on Birupa Bridge (LHS) and shall be diverted towards the middle bridge.

The vehicular movement will be normalised after the completion of the NHAI load testing work on NH-16.

PNN