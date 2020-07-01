New Delhi: The price of non-subsidised LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinders has been marginally increased with effect from Wednesday.

In Delhi, non-subsidised LPG cylinders will be costlier by Rs 1. According to the Indian Oil website, the price of a 14.2-kg non-subsidised gas cylinder in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai has been increased from Rs 593 to Rs 594, from Rs 616 to Rs 620.50, from Rs 590.50 to Rs 594 and from Rs 606.50 to Rs 610.50, respectively, from July 1.

However, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 4 from Rs 1,139.50 to Rs 1,135.50 in Delhi while in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai its price has been increased.

The price of a 19-kg LPG cylinder for commercial use has been increased from Rs 1,193.50 to Rs 1,197.50 in Kolkata, from Rs 1,087.50 to Rs 1,090.50 in Mumbai and from Rs 1,254 to Rs 1,255 in Chennai.

