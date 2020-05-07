Boudh: Nor’wester rains wreaked havoc in Sadar and Kantamal blocks in Boudh district including extensive damage of crops in the blocks, Wednesday night.

Sources said that heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty winds lashed in both the blocks yesterday night.

According to locals, all of a sudden Nor’wester accompanied by hailstone showers lashed the two blocks. Several thatched houses and crops were damaged in the storm which also uprooted trees.

Electricity supply and telephone lines remained suspended due to snapping of poles in many parts of the district, the locals added.

Vehicular movement disrupted in both the blocks Thursday morning due to uprooted trees.

The fire brigade team rushed to the affected area on being informed and started restoration operation by cutting the uprooted trees that have blocked the roads.

Electricity department officers have also started their work to normalise the electricity supply in the two blocks.

PNN