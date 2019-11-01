Baripada: Tribal girls living in a 100-bed hostel at North Orissa University (NOU) were upset over lack of facilities in the hostel. As winter has set in, they demanded immediate repair of hostel and warned of agitation if nothing is done quickly.

They alleged that neither the university authorities nor the ITDA has paid attention to the hostel which is in bad shape. Upset over the problem, a delegation of students met Bijay Kumkar Thamb, the project administrator of the ITDA Thursday and put forth their demands.

The hostel needs a tube well, water tank and an extra toilet while doors, windows and skylights have got damaged. They require immediate repair when winter chill is coming to make the life difficult, students rued. They also wanted whitewashing of the hospital building.

They lamented that they had been living miserably in the absence of such facilities.

Some students have even left for their homes ahead of the winter chill.

The students warned of an agitation if the authorities fail to sets things right within next 15 days. The student leaders were backed by MASA’s state president Suklal Marandi.

Notably, students of North Orissa University (NOU) had staged protests a few months ago over lack of infrastructure and amenities.

The students had pointed out large number of vacancies which had hit their studies.

They demanded parking places, supply of safe drinking water facility to all departments and hostels, ATM facility, immediate renovation and completion of road to boys’ hostel and proper security enforcement in girls’ hostel.