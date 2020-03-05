Bhubaneswar: With the inclusion of five more departments in its fold Wednesday, the ‘Mo Sarkar’ now has 27 departments under its ambit.

The departments that were included Wednesday are School & Mass Education, Rural Development, Energy, Higher Education and Science & Technology. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday said that inclusion of these departments in the mission will help to make governance more pro-people.

He said, “I am sure all the departments have made adequate preparedness with appropriate training of officials and proper feedback mechanism. Training programmes need to bring about conceptual clarity among the employees. It would be easy to follow the mandate of Mo Sarkar once basic understanding of the initiative is gained,”

The Chief Minister added, “The Constitution starts with ‘We the People’. The people of this great nation have given us this Constitution and given us the responsibility to run the government on behalf of them. We are ‘not them’; we are ‘on behalf of them”.

“We are obligated to fullfil certain responsibility given to us by the people. Let all of us be very clear about this,” he said

Several ministers representing their departments also spoke on the occasion. The ministers assured the Chief Minister that they were committed to the mandate of the Mo Sarkar. Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said that Mo Sarkar is a unique experiment to realise the spirit of democracy. The success of this programme will certainly lead the way to other democratic institutions, he added.

Five-T Secretary VK Pandian also interacted with officials of these ﬁve departments who had come from Jajpur, Balasore, Angul, Bargarh, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts. He expressed satisfaction over the awareness of officers and employees regarding Mo Sarkar and stressed on good behavior and professional approach to solve problems faced by the people and also on maintaining transparency.