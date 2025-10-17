Nuapada: As the political atmosphere heats up ahead of the Nuapada byelection, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) released their respective lists of campaigners on Thursday. While the BJP’s star campaigners’ list included two Chief Ministers, three Deputy CMs and as many Union ministers, who will campaign for party candidate Jay Dholakia, BJD’s campaigners’ list included many MPs and MLAs.

The saffron party Thursday submitted a list of its star campaigners with the Election Commission (EC), which includes names of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai, three Union ministers — Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jual Oram —, among others. Seven other senior BJP leaders from Chhattisgarh will also campaign in Nuapada. They include Arun Sao, Brijmohan Agrawal, Guru Khushwant Saheb, Roopkumari Choudhary, Anuj Sharma, Rohit Sahu, and Yogeshwar Raju Sinha. Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, and film actors-turned-politicians Siddhant Mohapatra, Akash Das Nayak, and Anubhav Mohanty will also take part in the campaign, Panda added.

Odisha BJP prabharis Sunil Bansal, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and Lata Usendi, along with Deputy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, will also campaign for Dholakia. BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda, former state president Samir Mohanty, senior leader Basanta Panda, and several ministers, MPs, MLAs, and party stalwarts are also part of the party’s campaign strategy in this politically significant western Odisha constituency. Speaking to the media, BJP state spokesperson Satyabrata Panda said the party is fully prepared for the bypoll. “After formation of the double-engine government, all-around development of Odisha has been our priority. The faith of the people in BJP has grown manifold. This byelection will reflect the people’s endorsement of our commitment to development and good governance,” Panda said.

Similarly, the BJD deployed 18 leaders: Niranjan Pujari, Sanjay Das Burma, Arun Sahoo, Pratap Jena, Captain Dibyashankar Mishra, Pritiranjan Gharai, Devi Ranjan Tripathy for Nuapada block. For Nuapada NAC the party has appointed eight leaders which include Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Sarada Prasad Nayak, Debesh Acharya, Manorama Mohanty, Deepali Das, Ayub Khan, Rita Sahu and Sworup Das. The byelection to Nuapada Assembly seat is scheduled to be held November 11.