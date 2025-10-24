Bhubaneswar: A total of 14 candidates are in the fray in the by-election to Nuapada assembly constituency, officials said Friday.

None of the candidates withdrew their nomination Friday, the last date for withdrawal of papers, they said.

The candidates in the fray are Jay Dholakia (BJP), Snehangini Chhuria (BJD), Ghasiram Majhi (Congress), Ramakanta Hati (Samajwadi Party), Hemant Tandi (Bahujan Mukti Party), and Shukadhar Dandsena (Odisha Janata Dal).

There are also eight Independent candidates – Ashraya Mahandan, Chakranta Jena, Bhuvan Lal Sahu, Kishore Kumar Bag, Nita Bag, Lakshmikant Tandi, Bhaktabandhu Dharua, and Lochan Majhi.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia.

The BJP has nominated Rajendra Dholakia’s son, Jay Dholakia, who recently joined the saffron party.

The BJD has fielded woman leader Snehangini Chhuria, while the Congress has put up Ghasiram Majhi, who contested the 2024 Assembly polls from the same constituency as an Independent after he was denied a ticket by the Congress. Majhi came second in the 2024 assembly elections in Nuapada.

Polling for the Nuapada bypoll will be held November 11, and the votes will be counted November 14.