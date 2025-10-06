New Delhi/Nuapada: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Monday announced that the bypoll for the Nuapada Assembly seat will be held November 11.

“The Assembly bypolls in J-K, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan will be held November 11; the counting of votes will be done November 14,” Kumar said at a press conference in New Delhi.

The byelection to the Nuapada Assembly constituency in Odisha was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia September 8 due to health-related issues.

Two Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir — Budgam and Nagrota — have been vacant since October 2024.

Budgam was rendered vacant immediately after the 2024 Assembly elections when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency. The seat has been vacant since October 21, 2024.

Nagrota, on the other hand, fell vacant October 31, 2024, after the death of MLA Devender Singh Rana.

The bypoll in Rajasthan’s Anta was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwarlal was disqualified in May after being convicted in a gun threat case.

In Telangana’s Jubilee Hill constituency, the bypoll was necessitated following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year following a heart attack.

The Dampa Assembly seat in Mizoram fell vacant after the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo July 21.

In Jharkhand’s Ghatsila constituency, the bypoll is being held after the seat fell vacant following the death of Ramdas Soren.

The Tarn Taran Assembly seat in Punjab also fell vacant after the death of Kashmir Singh Sohal.

