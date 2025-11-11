Nuapada: Voting for the Nuapada assembly by-election commenced at 7am Tuesday under tight security arrangements across the constituency in Odisha.

While polling will end at 5 pm in 311 booths, it will be concluded at 4 pm in 47 sensitive booths, including those in Left Wing Extremist-affected places.

Of the 14 contestants, the key candidates are the BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria, BJP’s Jay Dholakia, Congress’s Ghasiram Majhi, and Ramakanta Hati of the Samajwadi Party.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia September 8. The BJP nominee is the son of the deceased.