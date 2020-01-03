Komna: Parts of Western Odisha continued to reel under an intense cold wave as the mercury plummeted below six degrees Celsius, Thursday night. One of the worst affected districts was Nuapada.

Temperatures at several places like as Sunabeda, Soseng, Paenr, Mahulbhata, Barkote, Kamkeda, Bisibahal and other places under Komna block, surrounded by mountains, hovered around the six degree Celsius mark.

The poor, old people, children and patients suffered the most due to the lack of adequate night shelters in the block. People travelling to Komna for official and personal work faced severe problems because the area does not have many lodges and hotels.

While the weather is sunny during the day, the cold spell starts after sunset. At most places, the locals can be seen sitting around fires during the evening and morning hours.

PNN