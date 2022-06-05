New Delhi: Suspended from the BJP following her alleged derogatory remark against Prophet Muhammad, Nupur Sharma Sunday unconditionally withdrew the controversial statement made in a TV debate and said it was never her intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.

Sharma, who was a BJP national spokesperson, claimed that her comments were a reaction to “continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev”‘ (Lord Shiva) as she could not tolerate it.

In a statement posted on Twitter, she said, “I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi.”

She was apparently referring to the claims of Hindu groups about the presence of a Shivling at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

She added, “If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.”

Muslim groups have been holding protests demanding action against her.

Cases have been filed against Sharma in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune, accusing her of hurting religious sentiments.

Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who has been expelled by the party, said that he had tweeted asking a question to those attacking and insulting Hindu deities and it was not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

Both Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal also requested people on Twitter not to disclose their addresses, saying they and their families are facing threats.

Their message was apparently in reaction to some users sharing the party’s communications regarding the action against them, as the letters carried their addresses too.

PTI