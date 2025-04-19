Patnagarh: In a shocking incident, a 25-yearold woman working as a nurse at a government hospital was allegedly beaten to death by her husband over dowry demands at Nehenabandh village under Patnagarh police limits in Bolangir district, Friday. The police have registered a murder case after the deceased’s father lodged an FIR in connection with the death and detained her husband for questioning. The deceased, identified as Krishna Sahu, was working at the Padmapur sub-divisional hospital in Bargarh district.

Originally from Semelmunda village under Gaisilet police limits in Bargarh, Krishna had married Alok Sahu of Nehenabandh in 2022 in a socially-recognised ceremony. The couple has a two-year-old son. According to the complaint, Krishna had earlier sent a video to her father, showing her husband assaulting her allegedly at the behest of her mother-in-law over additional dowry demands. Krishna was brought to the Patnagarh sub-divisional hospital after reportedly falling ill Friday morning where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The deceased’s father alleged that she was subjected to protracted torture by her husband. Following the complaint, the police have registered a murder case (117/25) and detained her husband. The body has been sent for post-mortem. “The cause of the death will be confirmed after the autopsy report is received,” said investigating officer Haribandhu Gadatia.