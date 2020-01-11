Bhubaneswar: Anshuman Kamila from the Capital city has secured the Number 1 rank in the Indian Economic Service (IES) 2019, for which results were out January 10.

Sources said altogether 32 candidates have qualified the prestigious examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Anshuman finished his AISSCE from DAV Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar in 2011.

He did BA with Economics Honours from St Stephen’s College, University of Delhi (gold medalist of the Department of Economics and St Stephen’s Centenary Medal winner) and subsequently an MA in Economics from Delhi School of Economics (where he was Dr Manmohan Singh Scholar).

He did his M Phil in Economics from JNU and is currently a manager in Department of Economic and Policy Research of RBI.

His father Santosh Kumar Kamila was until recently the Chief Postmaster General of Odisha and is currently Member (Personnel) Postal Services Board, New Delhi. Anshuman’s mother Prof Mitali Chinara is eminent Odissi vocalist and professor of Economics at Utkal University, Vani Vihar.

Anshuman had also secured first position in AISSCE in Science Stream in Odisha and has bagged numerous scholarships such as NTS, All India Post Graduate Scholarship, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi Scholarship, among others.