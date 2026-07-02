Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday declared the Odia film Aafaa tax-free in the state.

Directed by Pritiraj Satpathy and produced by Naina Das Tiwari, the film has been granted exemption from entertainment tax. Based on the theme of organ donation, Aafaa aims to raise awareness about its life-saving importance while promoting compassion and humanity, particularly among the youth.

The film tells the inspiring story of a 16-year-old girl battling a prolonged critical illness who chooses to donate her organs despite her own suffering. Through her courage and selfl essness, it underscores the life-saving importance of organ donation while conveying a message of hope and compassion.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the film’s strong social message is expected to raise awareness about organ donation and encourage greater public participation in the cause. The tax exemption is also expected to help Aafaa reach a wider audience across Odisha.