Bhubaneswar: Odia film actor Sabyasachi MIshra has been named as ‘Outlook Person Of The Year 2020’ by popular English magazine Outlook.

On its website, Outlook magazine has put up a video gallery, showing how the actor became a messiah for many stranded labourers during the early days of COVID-19 outbreak.

“An SOS from a group of Odia students dramatically changed Sabyasachi Mishra’s journey. The popular filmstar from Odisha was at the fountainhead of some much-needed relief work that students and the common people, especially migrant workers, needed in the wake of the COVID pandemic. Mishra had one goal — to put a smile in the face of the sufferer. And he was successful with a group of friends who helped him fund his project. With no aspiration to ride his popularity into politics, Mishra has showed honesty and a golden heart. For being a wonderful soul, Sabyasachi Mishra is Outlook’s Person of the Year, 2020,” the magazine said.

The actor took to Twitter to thank the magazine for honouring him as ‘Person of The Year 2020’ among five others. “Honoured! Thanks @Outlookindia for this prestigious “Person of the year 2020,” the tweet read.

It may be mentioned here that Sabyasachi’s Good Samaritan acts have also earned him ‘Gandhi National Service Award 2020’ by the state unit of Bharat Scouts and Guides Fellowship as well.

PNN