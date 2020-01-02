Lanjigarh: A family of four here in Kalahandi district was left in the lurch after their sole breadwinner died under mysterious circumstances in Kerala where he worked as a migrant labourer, a report said.

The deceased was identified as Pradip Harijan, 30, of Mushanal village under this block in Kalahandi district. Harijan was working as a mason by a contractor at a construction site for the last four years. He failed to earn a livelihood and left for Kerala to work as a migrant labourer. However, his family’s hopes were shattered after he died during sleep on New Year day.

The matter came to the fore when his friends tried to wake him up from sleep. A pall of gloom spread in his family and village after reports about his death spread. On being informed, sarpanch Bishnu Charan Bhoi has requested the district labour officer to help them bring back the body from Kerala as the family is poor.